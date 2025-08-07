How The Locarno Film Festival Brought Chinese Films To The West

中文 zh 洛迦诺电影节的“中国情结”:中瑞文化外交的光影见证 Read more: 洛迦诺电影节的“中国情结”:中瑞文化外交的光影见

Chinese film is once again in the spotlight at the Locarno Film Festival. The actor Jackie Chan is to receive a lifetime achievement award, while Chinese-American actor Lucy Liu will be given a career achievement award at this year's event, which runs from August 6 to 16. The programme includes works by early-career Chinese filmmakers, building on a long tradition of introducing new developments in Chinese cinema to Western audiences.

This year also marks two significant anniversaries in Sino-Swiss relations: it's 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Switzerland and China, and 40 years since Chen Kaige's debut, Yellow Earth – the film widely credited with ushering in the Chinese New Wave of the 1980s – won the Silver Leopard at Locarno.

But the festival's Chinese connection dates back much further. In 1950, Locarno screened Sorrows of the Forbidden CityExternal link (directed by Zhu Shilin), a costume drama set during the final years of the Qing dynasty. Critics were puzzled: the Swiss newspaper La Liberté referred to it as“a curious film rather than a beautiful one,” while erroneously assuming it was among the first Chinese films ever made.

Cinema as diplomacy: director Chen Kaige guides the then US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright through the Beijing Film Studios in April 1998. Albright, a film buff, watched 20 minutes of Chen's movie Farewell My Concubine during the visit. AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

The only door to the West

Perceptions began to shift as Locarno continued to feature Chinese cinema. The Cannes and Venice festivals were unable to screen Chinese films due to the absence of diplomatic relations. Alongside the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Locarno became a significant venue for international critics to view contemporary Chinese works.

Among the films screened there were the war drama The Letter with Feathers (1954, directed by Shi Hui) and New Year's Sacrifice (1956, directed by Sang Hu), an adaptation of a short story by the renowned Chinese writer Lu Xun. The Hong Kong adaptation of Lu Xun's The True Story of Ah Q (1958, directed by Yuan Yang'an) earned Kwan Shan the Silver Sail Award for Best Actor at the 1958 festival.

A scene from The True Story of Ah Q, 1958. Hong Kong Film Archive

The festival began to play a pivotal role in cultural diplomacy: in 1955, Locarno was the site of one of the first meetings between Chinese filmmakers and Venice Film Festival organisers. Luo Guangda and Chen Shoumei of the China Film Distribution Company met the Italian film critic Francesco Callari to discuss inviting China as an unofficial observer to Venice.

After David Streiff was appointed director at Locarno in 1982, he began modernising the festival. Unlike his peers at other festivals, Streiff was unconcerned about premieres. Instead, he sought to spotlight debut and second features, which he believed were often overlooked on the festival circuit.

With no specialist knowledge of China, Streiff selected Yellow Earth after encountering it at the Hong Kong International Film Festival and decided to include it in Locarno's main competition.“It's just my eyes that could recognise quality,” he said in a 2022 interview.

But securing a copy of Yellow Earth proved challenging. The print sent from Beijing was subtitled in English instead of French, and its poor condition made it unfit for public screening. Fortunately, at the last minute the Edinburgh International Film Festival provided a usable copy with English subtitles.

China and Taiwan meet on screen

On August 11, 1985, audiences in Locarno watched Yellow Earth. Cinema history was written later that day, when the Taiwanese competition entry, A Summer at Grandpa's (1985, directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien), was screened.

It marked the first time that films from both China and Taiwan were shown in competition at an A-list international festival. Another Taiwanese film, Taipei Story (1985, directed by Edward Yang), competed in the FIPRESCI (international critics' prize) section.

Two weeks before the festival, the Chinese cultural attaché learned that two Taiwanese films would be featured. He wrote to Streiff and the festival president, Raimondo Rezzonico, requesting that the films be labelled as entries from“Taiwan of China” or“Chinese Taipei” instead of the“Republic of China,” which China refused to recognise.

Rezzonico confirmed that the films would be identified as originating from“Taiwan of China” and invited the Chinese ambassador to the festival. Taipei Story won the FIPRESCI, creating an unprecedented moment where both Chinese and Taiwanese cinema were celebrated.

The Marco Müller effect

In 1992, Marco Müller, a sinologist, became Locarno's artistic director and expanded its industry section, launching the Monte Cinema Verità Foundation, a film market designed to provide start-up support for emerging filmmakers, facilitate theatrical distribution, and promote co-productions between European producers and filmmakers from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

That same year, the Golden Leopard was awarded to Hong Kong director Clara Law for Autumn Moon. Müller brought Crime Story (1993, directed by Kirk Wong and starring Jackie Chan) to the Piazza Grande in 1994.

