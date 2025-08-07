R. STAHL Publishes Half-Year Figures Sales And Profitability Below Prior Year Forecast For 2025 Adjusted
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
R. STAHL publishes half-year figures – sales and profitability below prior year – forecast for 2025 adjusted
Waldenburg, 7 August 2025 – Considerable global economic uncertainty together with the US tariff measures are having an impact on our customers' investment decisions and are adversely affecting R. STAHL's business operations. Following a temporary upturn in order activity in the first quarter of 2025, demand for electric explosion protection slowed in almost all customer sectors in the second quarter.
Order intake down 8.3% to € 165.8 million – Order backlog at € 113.0 million
Although order intake was still very high in the first quarter at € 98.8 million, the volume of orders fell significantly in the second quarter (€ 67.0 million). In the first six months of 2025, order intake decreased by 8.3% year-on-year to € 165.8 million (previous year: € 180.8 million). While the order volume in the Americas and Asia regions increased slightly, R. STAHL recorded significant declines in the first half of 2025, particularly in the Central region (Africa, Europe excluding Germany).
At € 113.0 million, the order backlog as of 30 June 2025 was 6.6% below the high figure from the prior year of € 121.0 million, but € 17.2 million above the order backlog at the end of 2024 (€ 95.8 million).
Sales down 13.1% with all sales markets recording a decline
Although sales in the second quarter of 2025 (€ 77.9 million) exceeded that of the previous quarter (€ 73.3 million), the figure fell short of expectations overall. In the first half of 2025, R. STAHL's sales fell by 13.1% to € 151.2 million. In Germany, the decline was somewhat in line with the Group average (-12.5%), while sales in the Central region
Profitability declines – cost-cutting measures initiated
R. STAHL's profitability declined significantly in the first six months of 2025. This was mainly due to the decline in sales and higher personnel costs as a result of collective bargaining agreements. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) pre exceptionals dropped in the first half of 2025 by € 10.4 million to € 8.9 million. The company's profitability, measured by the EBITDA margin pre exceptionals, fell from 11.1% in the previous year to 5.9%. Net profit decreased by € 10.8 million to € -5.0 million in the period from January to June. This corresponds to earnings per share of
In the second quarter of 2025, the Executive Board initiated measures to adjust cost structures – especially personnel costs – to the current decline in demand and to secure R. STAHL's profitability.
Free cash flow also decreased to € -13.1 million due to the lower net profit in the first six months (previous year: € -7.0 million). The equity ratio fell to 25.0% as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: 27.3%).
R. STAHL adjusts forecast for financial year 2025
Due to the continuing challenging economic environment, R. STAHL expects only a slight upturn in business activities in the second half of 2025 and therefore adjusted its forecast for full year 2025 downwards at the end of July. The Executive Board now expects Group sales of between € 320 million and € 330 million (previously: € 340 million to € 350 million). For EBITDA pre exceptionals, R. STAHL forecasts a figure of between € 25 million and € 30 million (previously: € 35 million and € 40 million) and anticipates a balanced free cash flow (previously: mid single-digit positive million euro amount). A slight decrease (previously: slight increase) is expected for the equity ratio in the current financial year.
“Demand for R. STAHL products and services has deteriorated significantly since the second quarter due to increasing global uncertainties. The company will take appropriate measures to counteract this trend and overcome the challenging quarters that lie ahead. We are optimistic that R. STAHL will come out of the current slump in demand stronger than before and then continue on its profitable growth course”, says Dr Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q2 and H1 2025 pursuant to IFRS
1) Africa and Europe without Germany
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects: Increases are marked with a“+”, decreases with a“-“. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as“n/a” (not applicable)
------------
Note
------------
Financial calendar 2025
Investors', analysts' and press' conference call of R. STAHL for Q2/2025
Chief Executive Officer of R. STAHL AG, Dr. Mathias Hallmann, will explain the results of Q2 and H1 2025 and will present an outlook for the current year
today, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 CET .
Afterwards he will be available for questions. The conference call will be held in English language.
To participate (acoustically) in the conference call, please use the link below. After registration, that you may do at any time, you will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call at the specified time:
Along with the conference call, we will provide a presentation (visually only) through an online webinar. Please log on as a participant on the following website (no password required); this link is provided to you again with the dial-in details for the conference call:
A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the conference call has ended on the company's website in the section corporate > investor relations > IR news and ad hoc news > events and presentations ( )
------------
About R. STAHL –
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
...
07.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment