IONOS Group SE With Successful First Half Of 2025 Forecast 2025 Specified
|
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Karlsruhe / Berlin, 7 August 2025 . IONOS Group SE looks back on a successful first half of 2025, with revenue, EBITDA, and customer numbers continuing to grow.
The customer base grew by around 150,000 to 6.47 million customers in the first six months of 2025 (December 31, 2024: 6.32 million customers). Revenue increased by 19.1% to €895.0 million (H1 2024: €751.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 23.3% to €268.7 million (H1 2024: €218.0 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 30.0% (H1 2024: 29.0%).
Revenue in the Digital Solutions & Cloud segment rose by 7.0% to €656.0 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: €613.3 million) or by 7.4% excluding intercompany revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased significantly by 20.7% to €236.9 million (H1 2024: €196.2 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin rose correspondingly to 36.1% (H1 2024: 32.0%).
In the lower-margin AdTech segment, revenue rose significantly by 72.7% to €239.0 million (H1 2024: €138.4 million), starting from a weak prior-year period and supported by the better-than-expected impact of a successful product transition.
Forecast specified
In the core business (Digital Solutions & Cloud segment), currency-adjusted revenue is still expected to grow by approximately 8% in fiscal year 2025 (2024: €1,248.1 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 35% (2024: 32.9%).
In the AdTech segment, the company expects revenue for the second half of 2025 to be roughly on par with the same period last year, resulting in currency-adjusted revenue of approximately €400 million for fiscal year 2025 (2024: €312.2 million). In the medium term, the current product transition is also expected to have a positive impact on the segment's revenue and earnings development.
Due to the overall positive development and continued cost discipline, adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 is now expected to grow by approximately 17% to a total of around €530 million (previous forecast: €520 million; 2024: €452.2 million).
Media contact:
Investor Relations contact:
07.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment