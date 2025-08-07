EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Leifheit AG publishes final figures for the first half of 2025

07.08.2025 / 07:40 CET/CEST

Group turnover for the first half of 2025 reaches EUR 123.4 million

Group EBIT amounts to EUR 2.0 million, impacted by the decline in turnover, special items relating to a strategic optimisation project and negative foreign currency effects

Group EBIT before special items stands at EUR 3.8 million

Gross margin before special items improves to 45.3% (+0.9 percentage points) Successful launch of the product innovation SUPERDUSTER in the highest-volume segment of mechanical cleaning and marketing activities provide positive momentum in the second half of the year Nassau/Germany, 7 August 2025 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully launched further strategic measures in the first half of 2025, thereby setting the course for long-term profitable growth. In challenging market conditions, the Leifheit Group generated turnover of EUR 123.4 million in the first half of 2025. This corresponds to a year-on-year decline in turnover of 8.6% (previous year: EUR 135.0 million). Strategic streamlining of the product range and the insolvency of an important retail customer adversely affected the turnover performance. In addition, pronounced consumer restraint in the non-food sector was apparent in all sales regions. The Leifheit Group generated turnover of EUR 51.0 million in its domestic market of Germany, compared to EUR 54.0 million in the same period of the previous year. Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, says: "The noticeable reluctance to buy in the non-food sector caused strong headwinds in the first half of the year. At the same time, we believe that we are on the right track with the growth and efficiency initiatives that we have initiated. With our strategic optimisation project in production – pooling all injection moulding production at our state-of-the-art production location in Blatná – we implemented another significant measure aimed at generating efficiencies and achieving significant cost savings of around EUR 2 million per year. With the launch of our new SUPERDUSTER innovation in the high-volume dust market segment in July and targeted marketing activities, we are generating positive momentum for our business in the second half of the year and beyond." Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 2.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 7.0 million). Earnings were hit by the decline in turnover and negative foreign currency effects. In addition, special items of EUR 1.8 million in connection with the strategic optimisation project in production had an impact on Group EBIT in the second quarter. Consequently, EBIT before these special items amounted to EUR 3.8 million in the first half of 2025. Overall, the optimisation project for pooling technological expertise will result in additional investments totalling around EUR 1.6 million and special items of around EUR 3 million, which will adversely affect the Leifheit Group's earnings for 2025 as a whole. Adjusted for the special items, the gross margin increased by 0.9 percentage points to 45.3% (previous year: 44.4%) in the first half of 2025, mainly on account of improved profitability, productivity and efficiency increases in production and positive product mix effects. The positive trend of the last two years therefore continued. After deduction of taxes, the net result for the first half of 2025 was EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 4.7 million). Free cash flow amounted to EUR -4.1 million (previous year: EUR 9.9 million) due to the decline in cash flow from operating activities and increased investments, including those related to the strategic optimisation project. Turnover by segment In the Household segment, the Leifheit Group recorded turnover of EUR 104.9 million in the first half of 2025 (previous year: EUR 113.2 million). The significantly smaller Wellbeing segment with the Soehnle brand achieved turnover of EUR 5.9 million, compared to EUR 7.7 million in the same period of the previous year. The Private Label segment, which mainly comprises sales of private labels by the French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby, recorded turnover of EUR 12.6 million in the first half of 2025 (previous year: EUR 14.1 million). Outlook for 2025 Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Alexander Reindler says: "We expect the market environment in the relevant product categories to remain challenging in the second half of the year. We are continuing to focus on consistently implementing our strategy. In doing so, we aim to strengthen the gross margin and further increase efficiency in the Group, for example through the initiated introduction of the SAP S/4HANA ERP system. And we aim to boost growth in key European core markets despite difficult conditions, including by expanding the various online marketplaces and leveraging our innovative strength. We are concentrating on strengthening our core categories of mechanical cleaning and drying. For example, we are focusing on our BLACK LINE, which offers further potential with high-margin bestsellers. At the same time, the negative effects of streamlining the product range and the insolvency of the retail customer will be much less relevant in the second half of the year." For 2025 as a whole, the Board of Management now expects a 5% to 8% decline in Group turnover. Group EBIT is likely to be between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million. The Board of Management forecasts a figure in the mid-single-digit million euro range for free cash flow.

Further information can be found in the financial report for the first half-year ending 30 June 2025, which is available online at . The latest images are available for download at .

About Leifheit Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany's best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs around 1,000 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at , and . Contact:

Leifheit AG

D-56377 Nassau

...

+49 2604 977218

