11880 Solutions AG presents half-year results for 2025: Revenue stable, number of werkenntdenBESTEN customers continues to grow dynamically

07.08.2025

Essen, 7 August 2025 – 11880 Solutions generated revenue of EUR 27.2 million in the first half of the 2025 financial year, thereby almost maintaining the previous year's level despite a continuing tense economic environment (1st half of 2024: EUR 27.8 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.9 million and was temporarily impacted by extraordinary costs in the digital business (1st half of 2024: EUR 2.1 million). "Our large review portal werkenntdenBESTEN was a welcome growth driver in the first half of the year. With almost 19,000 paying customers at the end of the reporting period, we were able to reach a new milestone here. We also exceeded our internal targets in the call center services segment,” explains Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. "Despite record insolvencies in our SME customer group, increasingly poor payment behaviour and one-off costs in the digital business, we are optimistic about the second half of the year." In the Media segment, 11880 Solutions AG generated revenue of EUR 22.2 million (H1 2024: EUR 22.4 million) and EBITDA of EUR 1.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 2.4 million). The second business area, telephone services, remained largely robust in the first half of 2025, with revenue of EUR 5.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 5.5 million). The segment's EBITDA improved slightly year-on-year and amounted to minus EUR 0.2 million (H1 2024: EUR -0.3 million). Against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions, 11880 Solutions AG assesses business development in the first half of 2025 as cautiously positive overall. The stable revenue development and growing customer base at werkenntdenBESTEN make the company confident about the rest of the year. You can find the full 2025 half-year report here:





