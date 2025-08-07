EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

OHB SE: Financial results Q2 2025

Order backlog exceeds EUR 3 billion for the first time in the Group's history (+86 % year-on-year) Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% year-on-year to EUR 45.9 million The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 563.5 million in the first six months, up 20 % on the previous year (EUR 470.5 million). The operating result (EBITDA) increased from EUR 34.3 million in the previous year to EUR 42.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 40.7 million in the previous year to EUR 45.9 million. EBIT increased to EUR 22.6 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year, compared to EUR 15.8 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin increased accordingly to 4.0 %, compared to 3.4 % in the same period of the previous year. After six months of the 2025 fiscal year, the Group's order backlog exceeded the EUR 3 billion mark for the first time. It increased by 86 % year-on-year to EUR 3,067 million, compared with EUR 1,653 million on the previous year's reporting date. Of this amount, EUR 2,571 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 327 million to the AEROSPACE segment and EUR 169 million to the DIGITAL segment. As of June 30, 2025, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,569.4 million, up around 12 % from December 31, 2024 (EUR 1,399.2 million). The increase in equity from EUR 427.2 million to EUR 427.7 million resulted in an equity ratio of 27.3 % as of June 30, 2025, down from 30.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2024. The signing of the contract for the LISA mission marked a milestone in the Group's history in the last quarter: For the first time, OHB will be the prime contractor for an“L-class” mission, the largest and most complex scientific missions of the European Space Agency ESA. The contract value amounts to EUR 839 million. In addition, MTG-S1, the first sounder satellite of the third generation of European weather satellites, was successfully launched and commissioned. For MT Aerospace AG, the contract to develop automated quality assurance procedures for its own manufacturing processes represents a significant step toward securing the company's global competitiveness. In the DIGITAL segment, activities in the downstream services business, one of the core areas of the segment's strategy, were expanded with new orders. In this context, various Group companies are participating in projects related to image data processing and cyber security. At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues for the OHB Group of around EUR 1,200 million in 2025. The EBITDA margin and EBIT margin should reach figures of around 9 % and around 6 %, respectively. Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 +/- 6M Revenues 308,242 255,183 536,957 458,309 +17 % Total revenues 321,142 263,743 563,530 470,468 +20 % EBITDA 22,869 14,952 42,016 34,294 +23 % Adjusted EBITDA 23,846 21,395 45,942 40,737 +13 % EBIT 13,127 5,600 22,599 15,830 +43 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 6,364 592 11,330 5,359 +111 % Earnings per share

in EUR 0.33 0.03 0.59 0.28 +111 % Cash and cash equivalents 52,799 51,861 52,799 51,861 +2 %

