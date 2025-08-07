EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Half Year Report

ecotel concludes the first half of 2025 with strong figures and confirms the growth forecast – B2B segment grows by 8%

Total revenue: 57.0 million EUR (previous year: 56.8 million EUR)

Sales in the business customer segment: 24.9 million EUR (previous year: 23.2 million EUR)

Wholesale segment sales: 32.1 million EUR (previous year: 33.6 million EUR)

Gross profit: 17.8 million EUR (previous year: 16.3 million EUR) Operating EBITDA: 3.7 million EUR (previous year: 3.5 million EUR)

Ecotel - a nationwide leading quality provider for business customers - looks back on a successful first half of 2025. As planned, total Group sales increased to 57.0 million EUR (previous year: 56.8 million EUR). Particularly pleasing is the development in the margin-strong business customer segment, as revenue here grew by around 8 % to 24.9 million EUR. This underscores the effectiveness of the strategic direction taken, into which the management board has continued to invest in the first half of the year.



A significant driver of this positive development was the successful implementation of a large client project. Ecotel was able to successfully prevail in the tender against more than a dozen competitors and has firmly established itself in the upper mid-market with its implementation. This project impressively demonstrates that the strategic focus on such growth and margin-rich business areas is bearing fruit, which is particularly reflected in the earnings situation: The gross profit increased disproportionately by 9 % to 17.8 million EUR.



Operating EBITDA improved to 3.7 million EUR (previous year: EUR 3.5 million). This includes preliminary investments, particularly in project-related advance services and targeted measures to enhance brand presence and service quality, which form the foundation for a sustainably positive business development in the second half of the year.



Despite one-off, operationally adjusted expenses of 0.4 million EUR for the further strategic orientation of the organization, the consolidated result was maintained at the previous year's level.



Free cash flow in the first half of the year was –2.8 million EUR. The development is essentially the result of temporary effects in the operational cash flow, as well as project-related advances and targeted measures for increased brand presence, which will lay the foundation for further growth already in the second half of 2025. As expected, operating cash flow recovered significantly in the second quarter, amounting to 1.8 million EUR.



At the Annual General Meeting on 27 2025 the dividend proposal of 0.29 Euro per dividend-bearing share was accepted. This will result in a distribution of 1.0 million EUR after the cut-off date.



The board looks confidently towards the second half of the year and sees the company strategically and operationally well-positioned to continue its profitable growth trajectory, and therefore maintains its annual forecast unchanged.



(in EUR m) Forecast 2025 Group sales 117 – 125 of which ecotel business customers 49 – 53 of which ecotel Wholesale 68 – 72 Operating EBITDA 10 – 11.5 Consolidated net income ~3



About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as "ecotel") has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market with its focus on "cloud & fiber".

The parent company is ecotel communication ag, based in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has around 225 employees. Ecotel currently serves more than 11,000 customers nationwide with a full-service offering of cloud and broadband services.



