swissnet APAC Wins First Major Contract with Leading Private Hospital in Singapore

Berg, Switzerland – 7 August 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, announces that its newly established regional subsidiary, swissnet APAC, has secured its first major contract in Asia with a prestigious private hospital in Singapore. The total contract value is SGD 250,000, representing a significant step forward in swissnet Group's expansion across the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector.
As part of this milestone project, swissnet APAC will deliver a state-of-the-art in-room entertainment system across 100 private wards, enabling Chromecast features for a modern, patient-centric experience. The solution includes the supply of 200 smart TVs and switches, ensuring seamless performance, network reliability, and ease of use.
This partnership reinforces swissnet's commitment to advancing digital healthcare innovation, with a focus on enhancing patient experience and operational efficiency through tailored, scalable technology solutions.
Roger Tabbal, CEO International of swissnet Group, CEO of swissnet MENA and APAC, stated:“Signing our very first contract with such a reputable healthcare institution is a proud moment for swissnet APAC. It validates the market demand for modern ICT solutions that elevate patient experience and reflects the confidence our clients have in our expertise. We look forward to many more strategic partnerships in the region as we grow.” Andy Wee, General Manager of swissnet APAC, added:“This inaugural win for swissnet APAC showcases the strength of our global strategy and the depth of our regional capabilities. It also highlights our ability to deliver high-quality, patient-focused technology that supports the digital transformation of healthcare institutions.”
About swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.
