RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes first half of 2025 with solid results

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 7 August 2025 RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes first half of 2025 with solid results

Revenues up by 7.5% driven by a moderate increase in patient numbers and key performance indicators

Solid and stable EBITDA development despite end to relief from the legislator for higher energy prices and challenges in cost structures

Consolidated profit of EUR 14.7 million with a decrease in finance result keeps equity ratio stable Board of Management focused to manage the Group in a consistent, flexible and sustainable manner at times of a difficult financial and economic environment for hospitals in Germany RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closed the first half of 2025 once again with an increase in revenues of 7.5 % to EUR 883.5 million (H1 2024: EUR 775.5 million). From January to June 2025 a total of 471,295 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres, 1.8 % more compared with the same period of the previous year (H1 2024: 463,111). At EUR 46.7 million, EBITDA was below the previous year's level (H1 2024: EUR 49.1 million). Consolidated profit decreased to EUR 14.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 20.6 million). The equity capital ratio stands at 71.3 % (FY 2024: 71.4 %). Despite stable performance indicators, the expired entitlement to reimbursements by the legislator for higher energy expenditures recognised in the first half of 2024 in the amount of EUR 13 million as well as the declining trend in interest rates had an impact on consolidated profit. Moreover, the first six months of financial year 2025 continued to feel the implicit effects of geopolitical risks and the resulting high purchasing prices, and was impacted more directly by wage increases as well as policy developments associated with the hospital reform in Germany. Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG:“Our Company's economic performance continues to be robust, and can be considered positive in view of the demanding financial situation and trend of hospitals in the German hospital sector.” Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG:“Our Company can hold its own economic position in an extremely challenging market environment. Therefore, we are looking at options to address the funding shortfall in the healthcare sector caused by the significant increase in operating and investing costs, and to continuously seek for synergies within our Group network.”

Outlook for 2025 confirmed For the current financial year, the Group expects revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5 %. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million is expected. In addition to the financial numbers, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG also takes account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the Company. This is expected to see a moderate increase compared with the previous year. This forecast reflects the heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator and the political implementation of the necessary hospital reform. The Group notes that the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises resulting among other things in higher prices and supply chain issues, as well as any further regulatory measures impacting the remuneration structure for medical services in 2025. The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report is published on the Internet . RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 913,000 patients are treated at our five sites of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,700 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with Asklepios are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.

