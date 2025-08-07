VIB Vermögen AG with successful Annual General Meeting

VIB Vermögen AG With Successful Annual General Meeting
Neuburg a. d. Donau, 7 August 2025: The Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG ('VIB'), which took place virtually yesterday, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board with large majorities. In total, more than 86% of VIB's voting share capital was represented.
The Managing Board members Dirk Oehme (Spokesman of the Executive Board) and Nicolai Greiner as well as the members of the Supervisory Board were approved for the 2024 financial year with high approval rates. The Annual General Meeting also elected Mr Jürgen Josef Overath as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Mr Johannes von Mutius, who resigned from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of 23 March 2025.
The Annual General Meeting also resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share and the creation of new conditional capital in order to ensure the best possible flexibility for VIB Vermögen AG's corporate financing. The appointment of a special auditor requested by two shareholders was rejected by a large majority.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the other items on the agenda with large majorities. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents will be published at .
Dirk Oehme, Spokesman of the Managing Board of VIB, comments: "We are delighted that so many shareholders attended our Annual General Meeting yesterday. The high levels of approval are a strong vote of confidence in our work and an incentive to further expand VIB's leading position as an expert for logistics and office properties."
About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.
In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let, and on the other hand it develops new properties from scratch in order to incorporate them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. VIB also offers comprehensive property management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with property assets.
