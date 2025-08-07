Netfonds Exceeds EUR 30 Billion In Total Assets For The First Time
|
EQS-News: Netfonds AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Netfonds exceeds EUR 30 billion in total assets for the first time
Hamburg, 7 August 2025 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), one of the leading platforms in the German financial industry, reached total assets under administration and management of EUR 30.05 billion for the first time as of 31 July 2025. This represents a further milestone in the company's development.
The growth in assets was predominantly organic. Despite headwinds from the appreciation of the euro, additional net inflows and portfolio transfers of around EUR 1.75 billion have been generated since the beginning of the year.
A key driver of this development is the steady growth in regulatory services (liability umbrella) and the further expansion of the wealth tech strategy platform and asset management of proprietary funds. In particular, the company recorded growth of over EUR 500 million in assets under management (AuM) and correspondingly higher recurring revenues. Further growth is expected in the coming months. By the turn of the year 2025 / 2026, the Netfonds Group is aiming for assets under management of around EUR 5 billion.
"By exceeding the euro 30 billion mark for the first time, we have not only reached a symbolic milestone, but also improved the economic stability and scalability of our platform model. It is particularly pleasing that this growth has been largely organic, driven by continuous inflows from our partners despite challenging market conditions. The consistent increase in assets under management to EUR 4.6 billion also strengthens our recurring income and forms a solid basis for the coming growth phases", says Netfonds CFO Peer Reichelt.
Further information
Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Philip Angrabeit
Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142
Email: ...
About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Nenfonds customers benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access market of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.
