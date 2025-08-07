(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to gift something meaningful and practical-products that add real value to your sibling's everyday life. This Rakhi season, explore special deals on home appliances and electronics at Bajaj Mall. Enjoy flexible EMI options and exclusive Rakhi discounts across top brands.

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Big Savings on Home Appliances

With a wide selection of smart gadgets and essential appliances available on Easy EMIs and exciting festive discounts, upgrading your sibling's home-or your own-has never been easier. Bajaj Finserv offers easy financing, zero down payment on select models, and attractive festive discounts on home appliances and electronics. This Raksha Bandhan explore offers on home appliances and electronics on Bajaj Mall.

Home appliances: Thoughtful gifts that keep on giving

Gifting a home appliance during Raksha Bandhan is thoughtful and functional. It's a present that adds comfort, convenience, and value to daily life.

Whether it's a smart LED TV for entertainment, a washing machine to simplify chores, or a microwave for quick and healthy meals, appliances make excellent gifts that keep giving. With new technology making these devices more energy-efficient and user-friendly, they are an ideal pick for siblings starting a new chapter in life-moving into a new home, getting married, or pursuing a busy career.

Top home appliance picks for Rakhi gifting

If you're not sure where to begin, here are a few categories that are especially popular during the festive season:

Smart TVs

Choose from a wide range of smart TVs with features like 4K resolution, built-in apps, Dolby Audio, and voice assistance. Ideal for entertainment lovers, with Easy EMIs starting at Rs. 896 per month on select models.

Washing machines

Upgrade your sibling's home with a fully automatic washing machine featuring quick wash cycles, inverter motors, and energy-efficient technology. A thoughtful and practical gift, available with Easy EMIs starting at Rs. 833 per month on Whirlpool models and Rs. 1,156 per month on IFB models.

Refrigerators

Help them keep things fresh with energy-efficient refrigerators. Choose from double-door, frost-free, or convertible models that complement modern kitchens. EMIs start at approximately Rs. 1,990 per month, depending on the model.

Microwaves and OTGs

Perfect for cooking enthusiasts, these appliances support baking, grilling, and quick meal prep. Available with zero down payment and EMI plans starting at Rs. 999 per month, depending on the model.

Air conditioners and coolers

Ensure year-round comfort with smart ACs and coolers featuring inverter technology, Wi-Fi control, and energy-saving features. Easy EMIs start from approximately Rs. 2,666 per month for split ACs and around Rs. 2,667 per month for window ACs.

Disclaimer : The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Exciting Raksha Bandhan offers with Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's partner stores are rolling out Raksha Bandhan offers on electronics and home appliances with Easy EMI options, cashbacks, and combo deals. Whether you're exploring online or shopping at a nearby partner store, now is the time to take advantage of these limited-time festive deals.

Visit Bajaj Mall or head to the nearest partner store today and make Raksha Bandhan gifting thoughtful, simple, and stress-free.

