403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pfizer Romania Recognized As A Best Place To Work For 2025
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Pfizer Romania has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025 , a recognition that highlights its commitment to fostering a workplace culture grounded in integrity, inclusion, and employee empowerment.
The Best Places to Work program is a leading international certification that honors organizations providing exceptional employee experiences. The evaluation combines anonymous employee feedback with a comprehensive HR assessment, measuring areas such as leadership, culture, well-being, growth opportunities, and people practices.
A Workplace Defined by Purpose, Trust, and Inclusion
Pfizer Romania's certification was driven by impressive scores across key dimensions of workplace culture. According to the internal employee survey:
In addition to the strong employee feedback, Pfizer Romania achieved impressive results in the HR assessment , which benchmarks the company's practices against recognized global standards. The results reflect how closely Pfizer Romania's approach aligns with best-in-class HR practices across multiple areas:
"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces our belief that a successful business starts with a strong culture," said Mirela Iordan , General Manager of Pfizer Romania. "Our values - Courage, Equity, Excellence, and Joy - are not just words; they guide how we lead, collaborate, and deliver on our mission."
Iulia-Rodica Mateescu , Senior Manager, People Experience, added: "We're honored by this recognition. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, and supported to grow."
The Best Places to Work program is a leading international certification that honors organizations providing exceptional employee experiences. The evaluation combines anonymous employee feedback with a comprehensive HR assessment, measuring areas such as leadership, culture, well-being, growth opportunities, and people practices.
A Workplace Defined by Purpose, Trust, and Inclusion
Pfizer Romania's certification was driven by impressive scores across key dimensions of workplace culture. According to the internal employee survey:
-
Leadership & Trust
94% of employees say leaders respect labor laws
89% believe leaders act with integrity and ethics
86% agree leadership communicates a clear and inspiring vision
Culture of Inclusion
94% say differences (gender, ethnicity, age) do not affect how people are treated
90% feel their ideas and opinions are respected
91% say integrity is a shared value across teams
Managerial Support
93% say their manager upholds ethical standards
90% feel supported in health and well-being
88% receive meaningful feedback to grow
Engagement & Purpose
86% overall employee satisfaction
86% align with Pfizer's commitment to social responsibility
83% rate HR practices as people-focused
In addition to the strong employee feedback, Pfizer Romania achieved impressive results in the HR assessment , which benchmarks the company's practices against recognized global standards. The results reflect how closely Pfizer Romania's approach aligns with best-in-class HR practices across multiple areas:
-
94% alignment with best practices in people-focused HR policies
90% alignment in leadership support and strategic direction
89% alignment in employee engagement initiatives
88% alignment in teamwork and cross-functional collaboration
81% alignment with best practices in benefits programs
73% alignment in compensation structures and fairness
93% alignment in community involvement and corporate social responsibility, reinforcing Pfizer's strong commitment to societal impact
"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces our belief that a successful business starts with a strong culture," said Mirela Iordan , General Manager of Pfizer Romania. "Our values - Courage, Equity, Excellence, and Joy - are not just words; they guide how we lead, collaborate, and deliver on our mission."
Iulia-Rodica Mateescu , Senior Manager, People Experience, added: "We're honored by this recognition. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, and supported to grow."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment