Landslide in Southern China Claims Two Lives
(MENAFN) At least two individuals lost their lives and five others remain unaccounted for after a rain-induced landslide trapped more than a dozen people in the southern region of China’s Guangdong province, a news agency stated on Thursday.
The disaster took place on Wednesday in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, according to the news agency, which cited information provided by local government representatives.
Emergency teams successfully rescued nine individuals from the rubble, though two of them were officially declared deceased.
Efforts to locate the remaining missing persons are still in progress as search and rescue crews continue their mission.
In response to the relentless rainfall, over 75,000 residents across Guangdong have been relocated to safety.
Last month, intense downpours in northern Beijing led to the deaths of 44 individuals.
