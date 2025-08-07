403
2 Wounded In Israeli Raid On Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Israeli airstrike on Lebanon wounded two people on Thursday.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that an Israeli entity's airstrike on the town of Deir Siryan in the Marjayoun district resulted in two people being wounded, according to a preliminary toll.
A ceasefire agreement in Lebanon went into effect on Nov. 27, stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the southern border towns and villages within 60 days. The Lebanese government subsequently agreed to extend the deadline until Feb. 18, but the Israeli army remained stationed at five points and continue its violations.
