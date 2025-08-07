Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Wounded In Israeli Raid On Southern Lebanon

2 Wounded In Israeli Raid On Southern Lebanon


2025-08-07 04:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Israeli airstrike on Lebanon wounded two people on Thursday.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that an Israeli entity's airstrike on the town of Deir Siryan in the Marjayoun district resulted in two people being wounded, according to a preliminary toll.
A ceasefire agreement in Lebanon went into effect on Nov. 27, stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the southern border towns and villages within 60 days. The Lebanese government subsequently agreed to extend the deadline until Feb. 18, but the Israeli army remained stationed at five points and continue its violations.

MENAFN07082025000067011011ID1109896977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search