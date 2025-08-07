Doha To Host Final Round Of UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship
Preparations have begun for this exceptionally important championship, as it is the first event of its kind to be held in the Middle East since 2015, and is the final round of the championship, the conclusion of the UIM-ABP Aquabike Asian Continental Championship, round two of the Parallel Slalom World Championship, and the stand-alone round of the Runabout GP2 Asian Continental Championship.
The championship's organizing activities will begin on Oct. 29 with administrative procedures and technical inspections, while the official competitions will begin on Oct. 30 with free practice sessions, followed by training for the various categories, and then the official qualifying rounds in the afternoon.
