Aid Cuts Threaten Refugee Lives In Ethiopia's Gambella Region

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Living conditions forآ refugeesآ inآ Ethiopia's Gambella region are rapidly deteriorating following significant cuts to humanitarian aid in the region, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

The general decline of humanitarian funding in the region has led to the suspension of nutrition services in four out of the seven refugee camps, leaving around 80,000 children under the age of five at risk of life-threateningآ malnutrition, MSF said in a statement.

MSF urged humanitarian organisations and the Ethiopian authorities to scale up support and strengthen the healthcare system.

The sharp decline is largely due to global reductions in support from key donors such as USAID, straining basic services such as food distribution, healthcare, access to clean water, and sanitation services, it added.

Located in southwestern Ethiopia near the South Sudanese border, Gambella has hosted a large number of mostly South Sudanese refugees since 2014. Today, more than 395,000 refugees are living in seven camps, including Kule refugee camp, where Doctors Without Borders has provided healthcare services for more than a decade.آ

So far in 2025, MSF has recorded a 55 per cent increase in child admissions to its therapeutic feeding centre compared to the previous year, with half of these children coming from other camps in the region.

MSF's outpatient department has seen a 58 per cent rise in patient visits compared to the same period last year, with many patients arriving from surrounding camps. The number of women attending antenatal care sessions has also increased by 72 per cent compared to 2024, indicating the growing demand for maternal healthcare services.

Since October 2024, refugees in Kule camp have received as little as 600 calories a dayâ€”less than 30 per cent of the recommended daily minimum ofآ 2,100 calories per person.

Other refugee camps in the region are also experiencing a similar situation. At times,آ food distribution has stopped for months, dueآ to international supply chain disruptions and funding shortages.