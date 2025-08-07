403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Oil Inventories Decline
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced today that the country's inventories of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates declined last week.
In a statement, the EIA reported that crude oil inventories fell by 3 million barrels to 423.7 million barrels, compared to expectations of a 591,000-barrel decrease.
It also noted that crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub in Oklahoma rose by 453,000 barrels. Crude oil inputs to refineries increased by 213,000 barrels, while refinery utilization rates rose by 1.5 percentage points during the week.
Gasoline inventories dropped by 1.3 million barrels to 227.1 million, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel decline.
The EIA data further showed that distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by 565,000 barrels to 113 million barrels, against expectations for a 775,000-barrel increase. Net crude oil imports fell by 794,000 barrels per day.
In a statement, the EIA reported that crude oil inventories fell by 3 million barrels to 423.7 million barrels, compared to expectations of a 591,000-barrel decrease.
It also noted that crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub in Oklahoma rose by 453,000 barrels. Crude oil inputs to refineries increased by 213,000 barrels, while refinery utilization rates rose by 1.5 percentage points during the week.
Gasoline inventories dropped by 1.3 million barrels to 227.1 million, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel decline.
The EIA data further showed that distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by 565,000 barrels to 113 million barrels, against expectations for a 775,000-barrel increase. Net crude oil imports fell by 794,000 barrels per day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment