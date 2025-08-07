403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
20 Martyred, Including 5 Aid Recipients, In Israeli Shelling And Fire In Several Areas Of The Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 20 Palestinians, including five aid recipients, were martyred by Israeli shelling and fire in several areas of the Gaza Strip since midnight until Thursday morning.
Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that four Palestinians, including two girls, were martyred when Israeli occupation forces bombed an apartment in Al-Salhi Tower, west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.
Four others were martyred and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza.
Three Palestinians were martyred and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza.
In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian man, his wife, and children were martyred when the occupation forces bombed their home in the western camp west of the city. A girl was also martyred and others were wounded when a tent was bombed near the Dream Hall, west of the city.
Two Palestinian women were also martyred when an occupation drone bombed a tent housing displaced persons west of Khan Yunis.
In the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, five Palestinians waiting for aid were martyred and others wounded after being targeted by the Israeli army last night.
The death toll from the occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 has risen to 61,158 martyrs and 151,442 wounded
Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that four Palestinians, including two girls, were martyred when Israeli occupation forces bombed an apartment in Al-Salhi Tower, west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.
Four others were martyred and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza.
Three Palestinians were martyred and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza.
In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian man, his wife, and children were martyred when the occupation forces bombed their home in the western camp west of the city. A girl was also martyred and others were wounded when a tent was bombed near the Dream Hall, west of the city.
Two Palestinian women were also martyred when an occupation drone bombed a tent housing displaced persons west of Khan Yunis.
In the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, five Palestinians waiting for aid were martyred and others wounded after being targeted by the Israeli army last night.
The death toll from the occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 has risen to 61,158 martyrs and 151,442 wounded
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment