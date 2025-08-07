Bitcoin Swift Enters Final Hours Of Stage 3 Presale With $3 Price And 121% APY Before Scheduled Price Increase

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a new protocol combining AI, decentralized identity, and programmable yield, has entered the final hours of its Stage 3 presale. The token price remains at $3 with a 121% APY, but this window closes tonight. Once Stage 3 ends, the price will move to $4, and APY will reduce to 106% in Stage 4.

The BTC3 presale spans only 64 days, with each stage offering automated Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards-distributed to buyers at the end of every stage. Stage 3 marks the last opportunity for participants to access BTC3 at this price point and APY level.









Security and Audit Milestones

Bitcoin Swift has completed audits by Solidproof audit and Spywolf audit alongside full KYC verification . According to the team, a third audit is underway with a leading blockchain security firm to reinforce the protocol's trust infrastructure.

Key Technical Features of BTC3 Include:



Proof-of-Yield (PoY) System: Automatically distributed staking rewards with no lockups and real-time tracking.

AI-Driven Energy Efficiency: Smart-layer adjusts rewards based on environmental impact data.

Privacy and Compliance: Built on zk-SNARK cryptography, integrating decentralized identity (DID) credentials for regulatory compliance without compromising privacy. BTC3E Stablecoin: A USD-pegged asset backed by BTC3, featuring AI-managed price feeds and real-time governance with quadratic voting.

The protocol leverages a hybrid PoW + PoS consensus mechanism, AI-powered smart contracts, and live governance scoring-aiming to deliver both scalability and transparency for users across open and regulated markets.









As noted in a Crypto Goa review, BTC3 is gaining real ground in the community fast. Early buyers are getting in on a protocol that's building like no other.

Exchange Listing Discussions Underway

Bitcoin Swift's team has confirmed that it is currently in talks with multiple centralized exchanges, including MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. Listing announcements are expected in the near future as the project transitions into later stages of its token launch.

Deadline: Stage 3 Ends Tonight

The final hours of Stage 3 are underway. The BTC3 price remains at $3 with a 121% APY, but both will change once the current stage ends. Interested users can participate directly through the project's website.

For more information about Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), visit:











