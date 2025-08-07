403
Spain decides to pause plans of getting fighter jets from US
(MENAFN) Spain has decided to pause its plans to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States, a move reportedly influenced by European Union defense funding guidelines and concerns over growing dependence on American military technology, according to reports citing government insiders.
Early discussions had already taken place regarding the purchase of the fifth-generation aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin, and Spain’s defense budget for 2023 had designated more than €6 billion (approximately $7 billion) for replacing its aging Harrier and F-18 fighter fleets.
While Spain remains committed to increasing its defense budget to 2% of its GDP, a recently approved €10.5 billion (approximately $11.45 billion USD). military investment package stipulates that 85% of the allocated funds must be spent within the EU defense sector. This requirement effectively rules out major procurement deals with non-European suppliers, such as the U.S., the report stated. The shift in policy reflects the EU’s broader strategy to bolster its own defense industry and lessen dependence on external providers.
Negotiations had reportedly included a potential order of roughly 50 F-35s, but the plan is now suspended. The decision leaves Spain’s Navy without a confirmed successor for its AV-8B Harrier aircraft, which are scheduled for retirement by the end of the decade.
Spain’s Air Force was also said to be evaluating the F-35A variant as a temporary solution until the arrival of the next-generation FCAS fighter, a European defense project not expected to be ready until 2040. While Spain has already begun integrating Eurofighter Typhoons to replace some older F-18s, military officials have expressed concern about relying solely on one model.
Despite the expense, the F-35 was regarded as the most cutting-edge option available. “We’ll have to survive with fourth-generation fighters and hope FCAS arrives,” Spain’s Admiral Teodoro Lopez Calderon remarked in July.
