Qatar, South Korea Strengthen Basketball Collaboration

Doha, Qatar: In a significant step toward enhancing international sports cooperation, Abdulrahman Al-Mana, a member of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) Board of Directors, welcomed a delegation from the Korean Basketball Association (KBA) on the second day of their official visit to Doha.

The visit aims to foster stronger ties, explore future partnership opportunities, and advance basketball development between the two nations.

The Korean delegation, led by KBA President and prominent businessman Kwon Hyuk-Won, included Secretary-General Jung Jae-Young and several senior KBA officials. Discussions focused on technical and administrative collaboration, including coach development programs, national talent training, team exchanges, and the potential for joint training camps and friendly matches between clubs and national teams of both countries.

Al-Mana emphasised the importance of the visit, stating,“We warmly welcome constructive Asian partnerships. This visit opens new avenues for collaboration between the QBF and KBA, particularly given the remarkable progress of basketball in both nations. We believe in the power of shared expertise to elevate the sport, from youth levels to national teams.”

He added,“Our discussions with the Korean delegation explored initiatives such as coach and player exchange programs, talent identification, and co-hosting tournaments and events to strengthen Asian basketball's global presence.”

The Korean delegation also toured the QBF headquarters, where they reviewed the federation's state-of-the-art training facilities, support services, and advanced technologies. Additionally, they visited the iconic Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, a world-class venue that hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and were briefed on Qatar's cutting-edge sports facility management and technologies.

The KBA delegation expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and enthusiasm of the QBF, voicing their eagerness for continued collaboration to advance basketball across Asia.