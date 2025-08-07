Women's Leadership Central To Driving Female Development For Viksit Bharat: Annapurna Devi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Women's leadership is central to driving female development for Viksit Bharat, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Thursday.

She said this while inaugurating the second edition of UN Women's flagship capacity-building programme -- SheLeads II: Workshop for Women Leaders, in New Delhi.

“Women's leadership is not just a matter of representation, it is central to driving women-led development for a Viksit Bharat,” Devi said.

“Initiatives like SheLeads are pivotal in equipping women with the skills and networks needed to lead from the front, ensuring that our development agenda, be it towards 2030 SDGs or India's Agenda 2040, is truly inclusive and representative of every voice,” she added.

SheLeads is a flagship initiative of UN Women India Country Office, aimed at advancing gender equality in public and political leadership, aiming to support women leaders in contesting the upcoming/next Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

“To achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, women's representation in politics is essential. Women leaders are not only change-makers in their communities but are critical to shaping policies and governance that reflect the aspirations of all citizens,” said Kanta Singh, Country Representative a.i., UN Women India.

“SheLeads is our effort to ensure women have the platform, skills, and networks to step into these roles with confidence,” Singh added.

The event brought together grassroots women leaders, elected representatives, and administrators from across India to foster dialogue, build political leadership skills, and amplify women's participation in governance.

The two-day workshop, organised by UN Women India Country Office, comes at a pivotal moment, following the historic passing of the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which mandates a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

With only 14 per cent of seats currently held by women in the 18th Lok Sabha, initiatives like SheLeads are critical to bridging this representation gap.

This year, the workshop received over 260 applications from 22 states, more than doubling the response from its inaugural edition in February. After a rigorous selection process, 36 participants were chosen based on their experience, motivation, and future plans.