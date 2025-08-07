Ankit Siwach Shares Why His Role In Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' Felt Like A Long-Awaited Manifestation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach has opened up about his role in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project“120 Bahadur,” calling it a dream come true.

He shared that being part of the film felt like a long-awaited manifestation, as he had envisioned playing such a role for years. The opportunity, he said, is both meaningful and deeply personal. Ankit, who was born and raised in Meerut Cantonment, shares a personal connection to the military, with several members of his family having served in the Indian Army. Speaking about his role at an event, he said,“Wearing the uniform was always a dream. I was born in Meerut Cantt, raised in that environment, and had a strong emotional connection to the military. This role felt like a long-lived manifestation.”

“Thank you Razy sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, thank you for believing in me.”

Reflecting on his journey, Ankit Siwach recalled how deeply the film“Lakshya” impacted him during his teenage years.“I was in Class 11 when I first watched Lakshya. That film planted the seed of this dream. Today, it feels like that vision is coming true, and in the most meaningful way.”

On a related note, the upcoming actioner“120 Bahadur” is produced by Excel Entertainment, the banner led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie is said to be a powerful tribute to India's forgotten heroes. In the film, Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the defense, and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor.

On August 5, the makers had released the teaser of the film on social media, writing,“Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.#120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai.”

Inspired by the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment bravely faced the Chinese PLA, the teaser honoured the courage of 120 Indian soldiers who stood firm against overwhelming odds. It captured their fearless spirit with a powerful message:“Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!” (We will not step back).

“120 Bahadur” is slated to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.