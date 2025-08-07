Young Man Builds School At His Own Expense In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A young man, a resident of western Ghor province, has begun constructing a school building with seven classrooms at his own expense for children who have been studying outdoors for years without proper facilities.

Abdul Khalil Hakimi, a resident of Tiora district, told Pajhwok Afghan News he had started construction of a seven-classroom building inside the yard of Tiora Central High School at his own expense.

“Each class is six meters long and four meters wide, and each has a door, a gate, and two small doors”.

He did not provide details about the construction cost, but said:“We would arrange standard classrooms for our students, plaster it, paint it, and install a regular board. God willing, we would carpet our classrooms very properly, repair the plaster, paint it, and we will try to ensure that our students benefit from these classrooms and facilities in a short time and carry out their lessons with peace of mind”.

He took this action to create a safe educational environment for students because for years these children have been studying in the open under the scorching sun and in the cold of winter.

Hakimi explained an inappropriate environment not only disrupts and makes the educational process difficult, but also causes the spread of certain diseases among students.

On the other hand, Hedayatullah Ahmadi, principal of the high school, praised the young man's action, because half of the students of this school are engaged in outdoor education.

“Out of 20 classes, we have 10 classes where students are in, and the other 10 classes, from first to fifth grade, are taught in the open area under the scorching sun”: he added.

Mohammad Ali Forough, acting head of Education Department said:“Among 74 schools in Tiora, only 13 have standard construction, and in all the remaining schools, all students attend classes in the open under scorching sun and in rain”.

Some students expressed satisfaction with this young man's initiative, saying that years of outdoor education in heat and cold had been difficult for them.

Ezhwar Ul-Haq Faqiri, a student, expressed hope that the construction of this facility will be completed and put into operation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Ezatullah Hamdard, another student, said:“We studied outdoors in the sizzling heat and faced difficulties, but now we are very happy”.

He hoped the construction work will be completed and the building put into use as soon as possible.

hz/ma