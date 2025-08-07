Newly-Built Book Market Inaugurated In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A marketplace for booksellers and publishers was inaugurated on Wednesday near the Pamir cinema in central capital Kabul and a three-day book exhibition was also opened in the same market.

This market accommodates booksellers and publishers who previously sold books in the Joy-i-Shir area of Kabul city, but whose shops were demolished due to road expansion.

In a ceremony held on this occasion, Maulvi Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, Deputy Minister of Publication at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said that the establishment of this market was the beginning of a series of initiatives by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Kabul Municipality.

As part of this initiative, similar facilities will be provided for booksellers in other densely populated and culturally appropriate areas of Kabul city.

He added that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in support of booksellers and publishers, has exempted all books printed within the country from taxes and has imposed only a 50% tax on imported religious books.

Abdul Aleem Zanwak Muftizada, Head of the Quran Writing and Baihaqi Book Publishing Department at the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the market has the capacity for around 100 stalls for booksellers and publishers. Some stalls have already been built, while others will be completed soon. The monthly rent for each stall is 1,600 afghanis.

A green park has also been established within the market.

Muftizada said that students, university learners, and others will use the park for reading and studying.

Qari Wali Gul Jawad, in charge for Cultural Affairs at Kabul Municipality, said at the ceremony that the area is commercially significant; therefore, in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Culture, the land was allocated to booksellers and publishers.

The officials described the three-day exhibition as an important step in promoting reading culture and called on booksellers to help further strengthen the culture of reading in the country through such exhibitions.

Abdul Wudood Mokhtarzada, representing the booksellers and publishers, expressed his happiness at the inauguration of the market and said that, for the first time, a proper space has been allocated for booksellers and publishers in Kabul city.

He called on the authorities to fulfill their promise and establish similar book markets in different parts of Kabul city so that people can sell books in designated areas.

