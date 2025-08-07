Azizi, Indonesian Envoy Discuss Trade, Investment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Indonesia's Chargé d'Affaires, Dr Nanda Evalist, have discussed the establishment, development and strengthening of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said that the meeting took place on Wednesday in Kabul.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to enhance economic and trade ties, promote coordination between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Indonesia, and identify investment opportunities.

Dr Awalist emphasised the importance of identifying investment prospects in Afghanistan and expressed Indonesia's keen interest in expanding bilateral economic and trade relations.

Azizi spoke about the current trade volume between the two nations and highlighted the need to balance bilateral trade.

He also invited the Indonesian private sector to invest in Afghanistan, noting the availability of opportunities in industry, mining, agriculture, and other sectors.

He added that Indonesia possesses abundant raw materials, and through close coordination between the private sectors of both countries, significant achievements could be realised.

The statement concluded that both parties agreed to establish a joint working group to identify and pursue investment opportunities.

