403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bentley Emirates introduces Bentayga Atelier Edition in the UAE
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE—August 07, 2025: Bentley Emirates, part of the Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, proudly announces the arrival of the Bentayga Atelier Edition in the UAE. A rare, design-led interpretation of the iconic luxury SUV, the Atelier Edition celebrates Bentley’s legacy of premium quality, bespoke craftsmanship, and extensive attention to detail.
Available in both Bentayga and Bentayga EWB variants, this limited-edition model introduces six distinctive colour specifications, five of which revive classic Mulliner shades including Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite and Light Emerald. These exclusive finishes make their return for the first time since their inception, offering a bold yet refined aesthetic that is tailored to those with a taste for individual expression.
With its emphasis on craftsmanship and visual storytelling, the Bentayga Atelier Edition embodies the creative vision of the Bentley design team. Created to appeal to design-conscious drivers, this edition blends heritage, innovation and exclusivity, reinforcing Bentley’s commitment to delivering bespoke luxury experiences in the UAE market.
The Bentayga Atelier Edition is now available and can be inquired about at the Bentley Emirates showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
-END-
Available in both Bentayga and Bentayga EWB variants, this limited-edition model introduces six distinctive colour specifications, five of which revive classic Mulliner shades including Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite and Light Emerald. These exclusive finishes make their return for the first time since their inception, offering a bold yet refined aesthetic that is tailored to those with a taste for individual expression.
With its emphasis on craftsmanship and visual storytelling, the Bentayga Atelier Edition embodies the creative vision of the Bentley design team. Created to appeal to design-conscious drivers, this edition blends heritage, innovation and exclusivity, reinforcing Bentley’s commitment to delivering bespoke luxury experiences in the UAE market.
The Bentayga Atelier Edition is now available and can be inquired about at the Bentley Emirates showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
-END-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment