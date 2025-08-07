403
Whole Genome Bisulfite Sequencing Market Size to Reach USD 1,068.5 Million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) August 07, 2025 - The increasing incidence of cancer and neurological disorders is a major factor driving revenue growth in the whole genome bisulfite sequencing market. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.8% of the global population is affected by depression, including 5% of adults—4% of men and 6% of women—and 5.7% of individuals aged 60 and above. Globally, over 280 million people experience depression, with women being about 50% more likely to be affected than men. Additionally, more than 10% of women experience depression during pregnancy or after childbirth. Each year, over 700,000 people die by suicide, making it the fourth leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29.
In January 2025, New England Biolabs (NEB) announced the launch of EM-seq v2, an advanced enzyme-based alternative to bisulfite sequencing for identifying 5mC and 5hC modifications. Unlike traditional whole genome bisulfite treatment, the enzyme-based conversion methods used in EM-seq and E5hmC-seq avoid issues such as DNA damage, fragmentation, loss, and sequencing bias.
The complexity involved in interpreting data is a major factor hindering market growth. One of the primary challenges in methylation detection is incomplete bisulfite conversion, which can lead to an overestimation of methylation levels in a sample. Additionally, bisulfite-based methylation analysis is hampered by the vulnerability of DNA samples to degradation during extended incubation periods. Sodium bisulfite treatment alters the DNA by converting most cytosines into uracil or thymine, leaving only a few methylated cytosines unchanged. This reduces the genome to three bases—adenine, guanine, and uracil/thymine—making it extremely difficult to accurately align short sequencing reads to their original chromosomal locations.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on the application, the Whole Genome Bisulfite Sequencing market is segmented into epigenetics research, cancer research & oncology, developmental biology, neurological disorders research, agricultural & plant epigenetics, and infectious disease research. The cancer research & oncology segment held the largest market share in 2024. In November 2024, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a leader in next-generation nanopore-based molecular sensing, announced a new partnership with UK Biobank to develop the world’s first large-scale, comprehensive epigenetic dataset. This initiative will leverage Oxford Nanopore’s advanced DNA/RNA sequencing technology, known for its rich data output, to map the epigenomes of 50,000 participant samples. The goal is to uncover vital insights into disease mechanisms and enhance patient care outcomes.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in the Whole Genome Bisulfite Sequencing market in 2024, driven by rising prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular disorders and advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies. In September 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded $5.4 million in initial funding to launch a new initiative aimed at integrating genetics into learning health systems. This newly established Genomics-enabled Learning Health System (gLHS) Network is designed to investigate and develop methods for embedding genetic data into current learning health system frameworks.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Whole Genome Bisulfite Sequencing market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Whole Genome Bisulfite Sequencing market report are:
o CD Genomics
o BGI
o Eurofins Genomics
o Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
o Illumina, Inc.
o Zymo Research
o QIAGEN
o Agilent Technologies
o Hologic Inc.
o New England Biolabs
o Merck KGaA
o Creative Biolabs
o Nucleome Informatics
o Singulomics Corporation
o Novogene Co., Ltd
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Integrated DNA Technologies: In February 2024, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Element Biosciences, Inc. announced the expansion of their partnership to enhance and simplify next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows for users of the AVITI System—Element’s cutting-edge sequencing and multi-omics platform powered by its unique avidity base chemistry. The jointly developed products support a variety of applications, including DNA, RNA, and methylation sequencing, as well as IDT’s proven hybridization capture chemistry.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies: In October 2023, Mayo Clinic and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a company specializing in next-generation nanopore-based molecular sensing, have entered into a multi-year joint development agreement aimed at creating innovative clinical diagnostics to enhance disease detection and patient care. The collaboration will explore a range of opportunities, including translational research in human genetics and the identification of genetic risk factors for cancer.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented whole genome bisulfite sequencing market based on product and service, application, and end-use:
• Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Instruments
o Reagents & Kits
o Software
o Services
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Epigenetics Research
o Cancer Research & Oncology
o Developmental Biology
o Neurological Disorders Research
o Agricultural & Plant Epigenetics
o Infectious Disease Research
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Academic & Research Institutions
o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
o Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories
o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
