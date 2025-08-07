403
NEW US ADMINISTRATION POLICIES COULD CAUSE HARVARD’S ENDOWMENT FUND TO PLUMMET UP TO 40% BY 2040, NEW ANALYSIS SHOWS
(MENAFN- Perceptiona) New policies proposed by the US administration and regulatory changes are set to have a devasting impact on endowment funds. New analysis and scenario mapping carried out by Ortec Finance reveals that the size of Harvard University’s endowment fund – currently the largest endowment in the United States – could plummet as much as 40% by 2040, from a projected $72 billion to $43 billion given the policy changes. Furthermore, the analysis by Ortec Finance, a leading global provider of risk and return management solutions for insurers, pensions funds and asset management companies, reveals that this could decrease to just $29 billion when inflation is also taken into account.
This fall in assets under management coupled with its financial commitments will create huge liquidity pressures on Harvard’s endowment fund as Ortec Finance’s analysis reveals the top 10 US endowments hold 72% of their investments in illiquid assets, with roughly 36% of total investments sitting in private equity. Comparatively, only 20% of their total investments sit in public equity.
With the announcement of Trump’s ‘one big beautiful bill act’ the longstanding model of US endowments, which have been a staple of the investment landscape for decades, is facing unprecedented challenges. Ortec Finance has carried out in-depth financial modeling creating both a ‘full policy scenario’ (a worst-case scenario) and ‘limited policy scenario’ to reveal the long-term impact over the next 15 years of these policy and regulatory changes on Harvard University’s endowment - but Ortec Finance warns that all US endowment funds must urgently face up to the very difficult challenges that now lie ahead.
A summary of Ortec Finance’s analysis of Harvard University’s endowment fund: transformational changes to the current investing landscape
Over the last 10 years, Harvard’s endowment has paid out between 4.2% and 5.3% of its assets to the University, therefore it has had to seek out high returns to maintain long-term sustainability and been driven to invest heavily in private markets. However, three new policy and regulatory changes now coming into force will require Harvard’s endowment fund to have more liquidity and will increase payout rates and taxes:
1. Frozen federal funds and loss of research funding: a total of $9 billion has been put under review by the federal government - the US administration also paused $2.2 billion in multi-year grants, $60 million in multi-year contracts and has announced that it will no longer award grants to Harvard.
2. Loss of tax-exempt status and higher endowment taxes: as of 1 July 2025, the endowment tax rate increased from 1.4% to 8% for the wealthiest private colleges and universities. In addition, if Harvard loses its tax-exempt status, this could affect both the earnings from the endowment investments and the flow of initial capital that comes from donations.
3. Loss of revenue from international students: new US administration policies to restrict international students’ enrolment in US universities, including a separate order to ban new international students at Harvard with F, M and J visas, is likely to significantly impact enrolment numbers. Last year approximately 27% of Harvard’s total enrolment were international students, bringing in an estimated revenue of $1.4 billion.
The table below outlines Ortec Finance’s worst-case scenario mapping for Harvard – called a ‘full policy scenario*’, which assumes it loses federal research funding, faces increased taxes, loses its tax-exempt status, and loses the enrolment of all international students. It also models a ‘limited policy scenario**’, which assumes limited implementation of the policy and regulatory changes proposed by the US administration. It compares both of these scenarios to how the endowment would have developed under no policy and regulatory change, where the investment strategy and payouts of the Harvard endowment would have remained with their 2024 circumstances.
