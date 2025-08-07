India states Trump’s new tariffs are “extremely unfortunate”

(MENAFN) India has strongly denounced the latest U.S. tariff targeting its trade relationship with Russia, calling the decision “extremely unfortunate” and vowing to safeguard its national interests.



The announcement came on Wednesday when the White House revealed that a new 25% tariff would be imposed on Indian imports, effectively doubling the total tariff rate to 50%. According to an order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the measure will come into effect in 21 days, by late August.



India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the move, asserting that it undermines the energy needs of the world’s most populous country.

India’s oil “imports from Russia are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the ministry spokesperson said in a statement.



“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” the official added, noting that “several other countries” continue to maintain trade with Russia based on their own strategic interests.



Earlier this week, India criticized what it described as Western hypocrisy. In a firm statement issued Monday, New Delhi highlighted the inconsistency of the U.S. and European Union, which continue substantial trade with Moscow, even as they pressure India to reduce its ties with Russia in defense and energy sectors.



American officials have recently intensified their criticism of India’s partnership with Moscow, accusing the South Asian country of “effectively” funding Russia’s military operations in Ukraine through its ongoing oil purchases. India has dismissed the allegations, arguing that its energy strategy is guided by economic necessity and the needs of its citizens.



Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Russia has become India’s top crude oil supplier. In return, India has significantly increased its exports of refined petroleum products — many derived from Russian oil — to buyers in the European Union.

