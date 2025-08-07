403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Great flash floods demolish village in India
(MENAFN) Severe flash floods caused by a powerful cloudburst have destroyed the village of Dharali in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, resulting in at least four fatalities, local officials reported on Tuesday. The floodwaters surged down the Himalayan slopes, sweeping away homes in Dharali, which sits at an elevation of 8,600 feet. Several villagers remain missing as rescue operations continue.
Relief efforts are underway with the deployment of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, and National Disaster Response Force. Additional army units equipped with tracker dogs, drones, heavy machinery, and logistical support have been sent to the area. The Indian Air Force is also preparing to use helicopters to supply essentials, deliver medicine, and evacuate residents moved to safer, higher ground amid ongoing rainfall.
During the rescue mission, nine soldiers went missing, according to an army spokesperson. Dharali serves as a key stop for pilgrims heading to Gangotri, a sacred Hindu site and one of the sources of the Ganges River. The state government confirmed that 130 people stranded by the floods have been relocated to secure locations, with provisions for food, shelter, and medical care arranged.
Uttarakhand continues to experience heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert until August 10, warning of further risks from rain, landslides, and flash floods. The region has faced multiple calamities recently, including a helicopter crash in June that killed seven people, marking the fifth such incident in the state since April.
Relief efforts are underway with the deployment of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, and National Disaster Response Force. Additional army units equipped with tracker dogs, drones, heavy machinery, and logistical support have been sent to the area. The Indian Air Force is also preparing to use helicopters to supply essentials, deliver medicine, and evacuate residents moved to safer, higher ground amid ongoing rainfall.
During the rescue mission, nine soldiers went missing, according to an army spokesperson. Dharali serves as a key stop for pilgrims heading to Gangotri, a sacred Hindu site and one of the sources of the Ganges River. The state government confirmed that 130 people stranded by the floods have been relocated to secure locations, with provisions for food, shelter, and medical care arranged.
Uttarakhand continues to experience heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert until August 10, warning of further risks from rain, landslides, and flash floods. The region has faced multiple calamities recently, including a helicopter crash in June that killed seven people, marking the fifth such incident in the state since April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment