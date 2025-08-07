Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India consents additional USD7.6 billion defense spend

2025-08-07 03:51:05
(MENAFN) India has approved defense acquisitions totaling approximately $7.6 billion aimed at enhancing the operational strength of its armed forces, the country’s defense ministry announced on Tuesday. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has authorized purchases that include additional BrahMos missiles and armed drones, alongside modernization plans proposed by the military branches.

The council also approved long-term maintenance and support contracts for vital existing systems such as the Air Force’s Boeing aircraft and a yearly maintenance deal for the S-400 air defense missile system. The Indian Navy will receive upgrades not only to the BrahMos missile system but also to the existing Barak-1 missile defense system.

For the Air Force, the DAC sanctioned upgrades to the Saksham/Spyder weapons systems to allow integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System, designed to strengthen India’s air defense network. Other sanctioned equipment includes thermal imaging and night vision devices for the Army’s BMP infantry fighting vehicles, Compact Autonomous Surface Craft for naval anti-submarine warfare, and advanced mountain radars for the Air Force.

According to the ministry, the Compact Autonomous Surface Craft will boost the Navy’s ability to detect, classify, and neutralize threats during anti-submarine operations. The armed forces will also receive medium-altitude long-endurance drones capable of carrying various payloads, greatly improving surveillance and combat capabilities around the clock.

This follows last month’s approval of $12 billion worth of arms and ammunition purchases, with an emphasis on domestically produced equipment. India, one of the world’s largest defense importers, has historically depended on Russia for military technology and equipment. Russia remains a key partner in India’s defense indigenization efforts, with many Russian-origin systems being produced under licensing agreements in the country.

