India reacts to recent Trump tariff
(MENAFN) India has strongly criticized the latest US tariff targeting its oil trade with Russia, calling the measure “extremely unfortunate” and reaffirming its commitment to safeguard its national interests. The White House announced on Wednesday an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, doubling the previous duty to 50%. These new tariffs will take effect in about three weeks, according to an order signed by US President Donald Trump.
India’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move, emphasizing that India’s Russian oil imports are driven by market conditions and the need to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens. The ministry spokesperson described the tariffs as unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable, highlighting that several other countries continue to trade with Russia based on their own interests.
Earlier this week, India had pointed out what it sees as double standards from Western nations, noting that while the US and EU criticize India’s defense and energy cooperation with Russia, they maintain even higher levels of trade with Moscow themselves.
US officials have recently intensified pressure on India, accusing it of indirectly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine through its significant crude oil purchases. India rejects these claims, stating its energy policies are driven by economic necessity and the welfare of its population.
Since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022, Russia has become India’s leading crude oil supplier, while India exports large quantities of refined fuels, much derived from Russian oil, to European Union countries.
President Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on nations continuing trade with Russia unless Moscow agrees to a comprehensive peace settlement with Ukraine. Russia, however, insists that sovereign states have the right to choose their trade partners and pursue policies aligned with their national priorities.
