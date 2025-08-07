Abu Dhabi Powers Up The Games Of The Future 2025 With A Lineup Of Phygital Disciplines

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a total prize pool of $5 million on offer, phygital clubs and athletes from all across the world will be fighting for their right to be champions of the discipline they're participating in.

The Games of the Future is the pinnacle of the phygital sports calendar, and every element of the tournament is curated to engage both physical and digital audiences. The 11 disciplines that will be competed at the event are:



Phygital Football : Begins with a football video game before the athletes play football on a pitch

Phygital Basketball : A basketball video game round followed by physical on-court action

Phygital Fighting: Athletes first compete in a fighting video game, then continue the bout in a physical arena

Phygital Dancing : Athletes match their live movements to an interactive rhythm video game

Phygital Shooter: Clubs face off in digital shooter round followed by a round of laser tag

Battle Royale : A competitive format where clubs fight to be the last club standing

MOBA PC : A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena tournament played on PC

MOBA Mobile : A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena tournament played on mobile

Drone Racing: Pilots navigate high speed drones through an obstacle course using first-person view headsets

VR Games : Virtual environments where players rely on reflexes and spatial awareness Battle of Robots : Remote-controlled robots face off in fast-paced, head-to-head combat

To be at the top of these disciplines requires a new class of athlete – combining physical prowess and digital dexterity, performing under intense pressure in a ground-breaking and exciting new event format that will attract fans of all ages.

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said: "This tournament is where elite clubs and future-facing experiences converge. Hosting the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to elevating the global conversation around the future blend of sport and technology, and Abu Dhabi makes the perfect host for this bold experiment. With UAE Vision 2031 and the Year of Community in mind, we're fostering diverse participation, shared innovation, and new connections across cultures and generations."

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International , said: "With confirmation of these 11 disciplines and the prize pool, the stage is set for Abu Dhabi to be the center of phygital sports in this year's exciting, global Games of the Future. Athletes and fans will join us in experiencing the immersive and high-octane experience of phygital sports, which are built for the next generation. As the guardians of the phygital movement, we are proud to bring the Games of the Future to life. It is a global stage for innovation, inclusion, and imagination."

Before the spotlight turns to the Games of the Future this December, Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football took place at ADNEC, transforming the venue into a dynamic arena where global contenders participated in the final qualifying stage to fight for a place in the Phygital Football discipline at this year's Games of the Future. The tournament set the stage for the 21 participating clubs in a hyper-interactive space where tactical smarts and athletic precision collided in sync. As the action unfolded, athletes and enthusiasts alike got a first taste of the energy that will define the Games of the Future 2025.

ADNEC will also serve as the arena for the Games of the Future in December. As a dynamic space purpose-built for innovation and scale, it will be transformed into a futuristic arena suitable for this ground-breaking global event - offering the ideal environment to deliver a world-class phygital sports showcase. Its strategic infrastructure and operational excellence continue to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international events at the intersection of technology, sport, and culture.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

About the Games of the Future:

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

About ASPIRE:

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the innovation accelerator arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi's research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world's most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.

About ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

