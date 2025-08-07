Aircraft Seating Market : Current Trends, Growth Prospects At $8.21 Billion, By 2030 At 6.9% CAGR

Aircraft Seating Market

Surge in demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, rise in aircraft production & maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft drive the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aircraft seating market size generated $4.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft, and increase in aircraft production drive the growth of the global aircraft seating market. However, high cost and regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in Urban Air Mobility platform and shift in preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Report (323 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atAircraft seats are specially designed to cater to the needs of passengers, and offer functions such as recliner seats and power ports. The seats are made up of components that are fire resistant, insulated, durable, lightweight, and strong. Increase in air passengers has created a lucrative opportunities for aircraft seat manufacturers. Presently, passengers are more inclined toward traveling through air transport as compared to road transport to save time. Manufacturers and airlines are picking denser seating configurations, through slim and light-weight seats meanwhile reducing the seat width for more passengers per flight.Numerous developments that are carried out by top manufacturers toward offering comfortable and advanced aircraft seating system, which creates a wider space for growth of the aircraft seating market. For instance, in May 2021, Geven S.p.a. launched the new economy class seat SuperEco. The SuperEco seat was designed for high-density cabin applications. Further, its design offers maximum comfort living in the confined space with a benchmark weight of 7.9 kg. Similarly, in October 2020, Airbus S.A.S. launched OPERA, a new business class seat. The OPERA is designed for single-aisle aircraft and further, the seat features the widest full flatbed, extra-large 20 inches monitor screen, laptop stowage zone, and stable meal table. Such developments supplement the growth of the market across the globe.Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at /purchase-optionsThe market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, component & material, seating type, end user and region. Based on aircraft type, it is classified into civil aircraft, helicopters and Urban Air Mobility (UAM). By component & material, it is divided into cushion & filling material, structure material, upholsteries & seat cover, seat actuators and others. On the basis of seating type, it is categorized into economy class, premium economy class, first class and business class. By end user, it is divided into OEM and MRO. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry:The factors such as growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft and increasing aircraft production are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost & regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and Increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability hinders the market growth. Further, growth in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform and shifting preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.Leading players of the global aircraft seating industry analyzed in the research include Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd, Airbus S.A.S., Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Jamco Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG, Safran, Swire Pacific Limited and The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.Similar Reports:In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market:C5ISR Market:Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market:

