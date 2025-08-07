Kunal Kemmu Shares His Debut Track 'Loche' Comes From A Very Real Place In His Life
Stepping into the world of music, the 'Golmaal 3' actor shared how the track reflects his own experiences and emotions, making the project both special and meaningful for him. Speaking about his new single, Kunal shared,“Loche is really a piece of my life - and I think a lot of others will see theirs in it too. It's about those little everyday things that throw us off course but also make life interesting. I didn't want to paint a perfect picture - I wanted to sing about the mess, the madness, and the fun in not having it all figured out.”
He added,“Loche came from a very real place in my life-those random, frustrating, funny moments when nothing goes as planned. As someone who's always told stories on screen, writing this song was a new kind of expression for me. It's the first time I've translated those everyday struggles and inner chaos into music. I didn't want it to sound overly polished or profound - I just wanted it to feel honest.”
“Loche is a nod to every young person trying to stay on track while life throws them curveballs. If it makes someone smile, laugh, or feel a little less alone in their mess, I think I've done what I set out to do.”
With this peppy number, Kunal Kemmu has made his debut as a singer and songwriter. Written and performed by Kunal himself,“Loche” brings a fun and honest take on the ups and downs of young adulthood. Inspired by the actor's own life, the song highlights the unexpected delays, challenges, and little hurdles - or“loche,” as he calls them - that often get in the way of carefully made plans.
Last year, Kunal Kemmu made his debut as a director with the film“Madgaon Express.”
