Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size To Hit $538 Million By 2033: Key Trends & Outlook
Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 353 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 538 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.8%
Rising adoption of eco-friendly chemicals aligns with Vision 2030 sustainability goals.
Urbanization, industrial growth, and water scarcity fuel demand for advanced treatment solutions.
Coagulants and flocculants lead due to extensive use in wastewater treatment.
How Is AI Transforming the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Saudi Arabia?
-
AI is driving efficiency in Saudi Arabia's water treatment chemicals market by enabling real-time monitoring and precise dosing, reducing chemical waste and operational costs significantly.
Government initiatives like the National Water Company's AI-powered revenue assurance system improve financial sustainability by optimizing billing accuracy and cutting water loss.
Companies such as Va Tech Wabag are integrating AI for continuous quality monitoring and early detection of contaminants in industrial wastewater treatment plants.
AI-supported big data analytics enhance decision-making in water management, helping regulators and businesses align with Saudi Arabia's sustainability and water reuse goals.
Collaborations between the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture are accelerating AI adoption to innovate water treatment and environmental solutions.
Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends and Drivers
-
Population Growth : Rapid urbanization and increasing population in Saudi Arabia drive demand for clean water, boosting treatment chemical use.
Industrial Expansion : Oil, gas, and manufacturing growth increases wastewater, necessitating advanced chemical solutions for treatment and compliance.
Desalination Surge : Heavy reliance on desalination for freshwater requires specialized chemicals like antiscalants, fueling market growth significantly.
Environmental Regulations : Strict government norms promote sustainable practices, increasing adoption of eco-friendly chemicals for wastewater treatment.
Technological Advancements : Innovations in membrane filtration and digital monitoring optimize chemical usage, enhancing efficiency and market demand.
Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights:
-
Coagulants and Flocculants
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Biocides and Disinfectants
Ph Adjusters and Softeners
Defoaming Agents
Others
End User Insights:
-
Municipal
Power
Oil and Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market
-
June 2025: Toray launched the Middle East Water Treatment Technology Center in Saudi Arabia, providing integrated membrane and full process treatment services to boost regional water treatment and reuse capabilities.
June 2025: Stockholm Water Technology partnered with Saudi-based DRC-ChemTec to introduce chemical- and membrane-free water treatment systems powered by electro-capacitive technology, enhancing clean water access while reducing environmental impact.
February 2025: VA TECH WABAG secured a $33.5 million contract for engineering and procurement services at the Ras Tanura Refinery's 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant, using advanced biological treatment and reverse osmosis technologies.
