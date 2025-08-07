Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size To Hit $538 Million By 2033: Key Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia water treatment chemicals market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and water scarcity drive demand for advanced water treatment chemicals in Saudi Arabia.

Key Highlights



Market Size (2024): USD 353 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 538 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.8%

Rising adoption of eco-friendly chemicals aligns with Vision 2030 sustainability goals.

Urbanization, industrial growth, and water scarcity fuel demand for advanced treatment solutions. Coagulants and flocculants lead due to extensive use in wastewater treatment.

How Is AI Transforming the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is driving efficiency in Saudi Arabia's water treatment chemicals market by enabling real-time monitoring and precise dosing, reducing chemical waste and operational costs significantly.

Government initiatives like the National Water Company's AI-powered revenue assurance system improve financial sustainability by optimizing billing accuracy and cutting water loss.

Companies such as Va Tech Wabag are integrating AI for continuous quality monitoring and early detection of contaminants in industrial wastewater treatment plants.

AI-supported big data analytics enhance decision-making in water management, helping regulators and businesses align with Saudi Arabia's sustainability and water reuse goals. Collaborations between the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture are accelerating AI adoption to innovate water treatment and environmental solutions.

Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends and Drivers



Population Growth : Rapid urbanization and increasing population in Saudi Arabia drive demand for clean water, boosting treatment chemical use.

Industrial Expansion : Oil, gas, and manufacturing growth increases wastewater, necessitating advanced chemical solutions for treatment and compliance.

Desalination Surge : Heavy reliance on desalination for freshwater requires specialized chemicals like antiscalants, fueling market growth significantly.

Environmental Regulations : Strict government norms promote sustainable practices, increasing adoption of eco-friendly chemicals for wastewater treatment. Technological Advancements : Innovations in membrane filtration and digital monitoring optimize chemical usage, enhancing efficiency and market demand.

Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Ph Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents Others

End User Insights:



Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Water Treatment Chemicals Market



June 2025: Toray launched the Middle East Water Treatment Technology Center in Saudi Arabia, providing integrated membrane and full process treatment services to boost regional water treatment and reuse capabilities.

June 2025: Stockholm Water Technology partnered with Saudi-based DRC-ChemTec to introduce chemical- and membrane-free water treatment systems powered by electro-capacitive technology, enhancing clean water access while reducing environmental impact. February 2025: VA TECH WABAG secured a $33.5 million contract for engineering and procurement services at the Ras Tanura Refinery's 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant, using advanced biological treatment and reverse osmosis technologies.

