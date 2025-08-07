403
Rubio expresses optimism about possibility of ending Ukraine war
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of ending the conflict in Ukraine, following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.
“Today was a good day,” Rubio told a news agency on Wednesday after the talks concluded. “We still have a ways to go, but we’re certainly closer today than we were yesterday – when we weren’t close at all.”
He acknowledged that any peace agreement would involve tough compromises. While noting that “everybody wants the war to end,” he emphasized that the key obstacle remains reaching consensus on the terms.
Rubio tempered expectations about a near-term resolution, clarifying that the timing of a possible ceasefire “was not discussed.” However, he said the U.S. now has a “better understanding” of what conditions might lead Russia to agree to a peace settlement.
“For the first time, perhaps, since this administration began, we have some concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for” to agree to a peace deal, he stated, though he declined to reveal specific details.
He also suggested that if current progress continues, it could pave the way for a major diplomatic summit between the parties.
The Kremlin described the three-hour meeting with Witkoff as “a very useful and constructive conversation.” U.S. President Donald Trump also endorsed the outcome, calling it “highly productive” in a post on Truth Social and saying that both sides will continue working toward peace “in the days and weeks to come.”
