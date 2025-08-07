Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump plans to punish China with tariffs for Russian trade ties

2025-08-07 03:41:09
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of imposing new tariffs on China as part of a wider strategy to pressure countries maintaining economic ties with Russia.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that tariffs on Indian imports would be doubled to 50% by late August, accusing India of supporting Moscow in the Ukraine conflict through its oil purchases.

Later the same day, during a White House press briefing, the president was asked whether similar measures could be applied to China.
“Could happen. Depends on how we do,” Trump responded.

When questioned about other nations continuing to buy Russian energy, he warned that additional sanctions were likely.
“You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions,” he said.

India and China, both major consumers of Russian crude oil, have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting their economic priorities in light of the growing U.S. pressure.

“India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

China, for its part, reiterated its stance last week, emphasizing its right to secure stable energy supplies.
“Tariff wars have no winners,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

