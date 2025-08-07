403
US Arrests Soldier for Sharing Classified Info
(MENAFN) An active-duty member of the U.S. Army has been taken into custody over allegations that he attempted to share sensitive defense-related details with Russia, the FBI announced on Wednesday.
Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky from the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division stated, "The FBI’s investigation revealed Taylor (Adam) Lee allegedly attempted to provide classified military information on U.S. tank vulnerabilities to a person he believed to be a Russian intelligence officer in exchange for Russian citizenship."
The statement implies that Lee aimed to exchange confidential data for Russian nationality, believing he was dealing with a foreign intelligence operative.
As outlined in legal filings, Lee, 22 years old, is stationed at Fort Bliss and possesses a Top Secret (TS) / Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) clearance—one of the highest levels of access in the U.S. military.
Rozhavsky emphasized, “Today’s arrest is a message to anyone thinking about betraying the U.S. – especially service members who have sworn to protect our homeland."
He stressed the commitment of the FBI and its allied agencies to exert "everything in our power" to shield American citizens and preserve the secrecy of critical national defense information.
