Brazilian Leader to coordinate response to Trump’s tariffs with BRICS members
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced plans to coordinate with fellow BRICS leaders in formulating a response to recent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Lula shared this intention during an interview published on Wednesday.
Earlier the same day, Trump declared his intention to raise tariffs on India, another founding BRICS member, to 50% by late August. Trump had already placed similar 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports earlier this month, a move that Brazil’s government condemned as an unlawful effort to interfere in its domestic affairs.
Lula said he will engage with leaders of other BRICS countries, including China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, to discuss the implications of these tariffs and explore collective strategies.
“I’m going to try to discuss with them about how each one is doing in this situation, what the implications are for each country, so we can make a decision,” Lula explained.
He accused Trump of attempting to “dismantle multilateralism” in favor of “unilateralism, where he negotiates one-on-one with other countries,” which helps the U.S. maintain its dominant position.
“What bargaining power does a small Latin American country have against the United States? None,” Lula remarked.
Founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China—with South Africa joining in 2010—the BRICS alliance has since grown and now surpasses the G7 nations in combined GDP.
