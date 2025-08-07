403
Trump announces ‘most likely’ successor
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has named Vice President J.D. Vance as the most likely candidate to carry the Republican torch in the 2028 presidential race, suggesting he could be the “heir apparent” to the MAGA movement.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Trump responded to a journalist’s question about whether he would endorse Vance as his successor. “I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” Trump said, adding that it’s still too soon to make a final decision. He praised Vance’s performance, saying, “He’s doing a great job and would probably be the favorite at this point.”
Trump also floated the idea of Vance potentially teaming up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio — a 2016 presidential contender — for a future Republican ticket.
When asked earlier on CNBC’s Squawk Box whether he would consider seeking reelection, Trump replied, “No, probably not,” but added, “I’d like to run. I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.” Despite occasionally hinting at the idea of a third term, Trump has repeatedly stated he won’t pursue it, noting that current laws limit presidents to two terms.
Earlier this year, Representative Andy Ogles introduced a constitutional amendment to allow presidents to serve a third nonconsecutive term, though the proposal has not gained significant support.
