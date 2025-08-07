403
Trump pledges to take US out of Ukraine ‘mess’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has pledged to extract the United States from what he called the “mess” in Ukraine, distancing himself from the ongoing conflict and blaming it on President Joe Biden.
“This is Biden’s war, not mine,” Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “I’m here to get us out of it.” He was responding to a question about continued US funding for Ukraine, especially as Kyiv intensifies its military draft by allowing the conscription of men over 60. “I haven’t heard about that,” Trump added, referring to the new draft age policy.
Trump also reiterated that his administration is actively working to end American involvement in the conflict.
In recent weeks, the US president has floated the idea of imposing 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions against countries trading with Russia, aiming to pressure Moscow into agreeing to a ceasefire. These potential measures have drawn sharp criticism from Russia, which labeled them as violations of international law.
Pressed on whether he would follow through with such tariffs, Trump said a decision would come after his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, holds a meeting in Russia. “I never mentioned a specific percentage, but we’ll be doing quite a bit,” Trump remarked. “We’ll make that determination after the meeting.”
Earlier that day, Trump also announced plans to significantly increase tariffs on Indian imports within 24 hours, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The new tariffs will add to a previously announced 25% duty set to begin on Friday.
India, a major buyer of Russian crude alongside China, responded by pledging to protect its national interests and economic stability. Meanwhile, Beijing warned it would “defend its sovereignty” in the face of what it called American “coercion and pressure.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also condemned the tariff threats, stating that all sovereign nations have the right to determine their own trade partnerships.
