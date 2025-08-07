403
Trump states NATO chiefs ‘do whatever I want’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared in a recent CNBC interview that NATO leaders are now fully aligned with his policies and credited his leadership for what he described as a dramatic improvement in America's global stature. He claimed the country has gone from being “dead” to becoming “the hottest country anywhere in the world by far” since he took office.
Trump said multiple NATO leaders had personally told him this, adding, “they do whatever I want.” He also cited similar praise from officials in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, stating, “I’m very happy to help.”
Long a critic of NATO’s defense spending levels, Trump has pushed member states to contribute more. At July’s NATO summit, members agreed to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, more than doubling the previous 2% target.
Trump further announced that the European Union would now cover “100% of the cost” of all American-made military equipment purchased under a new agreement, with much of it designated for Ukraine.
During the summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte made headlines by referring to Trump as “daddy [who] has to sometimes use strong language.” This came after Trump likened ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran to “a schoolyard fight,” saying, “they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.”
Rutte’s comment sparked criticism in Western media, with some accusing him of humiliating submission and calling it “one of the most shameful episodes in modern history.” Rutte later defended his remarks, praising Trump as a “good friend” who had finally persuaded NATO members to boost military spending.
