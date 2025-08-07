403
Canada Encounters Historic Wildfire Crisis
(MENAFN) Canada is currently grappling with an extraordinarily intense wildfire season, with more than 6.88 million hectares (equivalent to 17 million acres) scorched as of Wednesday.
The ongoing crisis is marked by a dramatic surge in wildfires nationwide.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), over 740 wildfires are currently active across multiple provinces.
The majority of these blazes are concentrated in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
Reports from local media revealed that at least 15,000 individuals have been forced to evacuate in Manitoba, a region now experiencing its second provincewide state of emergency this summer as a result of the fires.
With the emergency order in Manitoba extended until August 8, regional officials cautioned on Tuesday that "fire danger remains high to very high across much of the province today."
They emphasized that the ongoing situation is "the worst on record in the last 30 years," with more than 1.55 million hectares of territory consumed by fire.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, rapidly spreading wildfires have demolished residences, disrupted electricity, and continue to pose serious threats to nearby towns.
Meanwhile, Nova Scotia has implemented a sweeping ban on nearly all outdoor activities within wooded areas.
The Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, John Hogan, labeled the conditions as "very serious," confirming the destruction of numerous buildings close to the communities of Broad Cove and Kingston.
The CIFFC noted that new wildfires are igniting daily in British Columbia and Alberta, often sparked by lightning and intensified by dry, hot weather conditions, making containment efforts increasingly difficult.
