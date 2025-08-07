Urban Security Screening Market Advanced Technology And New Innovations By 2031

Urban Security Screening Market Size

Urban Security Screening Market Expected to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2031 - Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled "Urban Security Screening Market ," The urban security screening market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The urban security screening market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to a surge in the deployment of baggage scanners across government buildings, airports, educational institutes, public places, and other end-use, especially in the U.S., China, Japan, and Germany, due to a rise in demand for energy-efficient products in these countries.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Urban security screening enables the assurance from threats from unethical and unlawful practices. Urban security screening devices ensure safety against unethical and unlawful activities and protect financial and human assets. The rise in the need for TSA precheck and airport security checks drives the demand for security equipment, such as X-ray systems, hand-held detectors, and explosive detectors, and is expected to provide growth opportunities for the urban security screening market. Technological advancements in the urban security screening market may favorably impact the market growth over the coming years. Many countries have increased spending on new security equipment to advance their security measures.The urban security screening industry has gained high traction in the government sector, homeland security, educational institutions, industrial, and residential sectors. For instance, the rise in several smart cities has created the need for security systems, while the increase in airports boosts the growth of the urban security screening market. Urban security screening has become an important part of detecting land mines and weapons, such as guns, blades, and knives, especially in airport security. They are further used for identification purposes at offices and educational institutions. Detection of explosives at airports, seaports, and land borders is an essential task to prevent terrorism and organized crime.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:However, the installation, manufacture, and maintenance costs of urban security screening devices are high, owing to their complex design and high cost. Hence, the need for such high costs associated with urban security screening products may hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, new trends in security devices, such as computed tomography inspection and built-in alarms, favor the market growth. In addition, the increase in terrorism and the rise in illegal activities & fraud boost the use of urban security screening devices. Moreover, the need and use of security screening devices are increasing, which notably contributes to the urban security screening market growth. For instance, X-ray security systems are used in the government sector and the aeronautics industry; handheld detectors are used in airports; and biometric systems are used in many offices and educational institutes. According to the urban security screening market analysis , the baggage scanners segment is anticipated for the largest urban security screening Market Share in 2021, owing to the wide application of baggage screening in airports, hotels, multiplexes, railway stations, metro stations, and cinema theatres is fueling their demand. Additionally, the explosive/narcotics detectors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for the detection and identification of an extensive range of explosives (military or commercial) and narcotics in military applications, airports, ports, border checkpoints, police stations, prisons, and government buildings.The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the urban security screening sector in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancellation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns, globally. Country-wise, China holds a significant share in the urban security screening market, owing to the presence of prime players. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into this urban security screening. These prime sectors have strengthened the growth of the urban security screening market in the region.Inquiry before Buying:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY- In 2021, the baggage scanners segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.- The airports segment accounted for around 23.85% of the urban security screening market trends in 2021.- Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in the home automation and controls market, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2021.The key players profiled in the report include Smiths Group PLC, Astrophyics, Rapiscan, Leidos, Hitachi, Environics, Proengin, Bruker Daltonics, Thermofisher, and Thruvision. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the urban security screening market.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

