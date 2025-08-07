'We Can Expect The End Of Impasse On ISL', Says Prabhakaran Ahead Of AIFF Meeting With Club Ceos

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former AIFF general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran believes the ongoing deadlock over the scheduling of the 2025–26 Indian Super League (ISL) season is likely to be resolved following Thursday's scheduled meeting between the national federation and ISL club CEOs.

Amid the uncertainty over the future of India's top-flight football tournament, many ISL clubs have suspended their first-team operations for an indefinite time.

"We can expect the end of this impasse as the powers are meeting clubs today and there may be a resolution for the good of the game in India," Prabhakaran wrote on X.

"This uncertainty has to end without any delay and in the first place, this uncertainty should have been prevented long back," he added.

The ISL has been put on hold by its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), due to the unresolved status of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the AIFF. The existing 15-year MRA between FSDL and AIFF, signed in 2010, is set to expire on December 18.

Amid growing uncertainty, eight ISL clubs have written to the AIFF, voicing concerns about their future. The letter, which urged the AIFF to engage in a "constructive dialogue", was signed by Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and Punjab FC.

However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC did not sign the letter.

Last month, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had stated that the 2025–26 ISL season would take place, though he refrained from confirming a start date.

On July 11, FSDL officially announced that the 2025–26 ISL season had been“put on hold” due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the MRA renewal. Traditionally, the ISL season runs from September to April.

The AIFF has been directed by the Supreme Court not to enter into any new negotiations on the MRA until a final verdict is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case, in which a ruling is expected soon.