India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Industry Report By 2033
Key Highlights
. Market size (2024): USD 17.77 billion
. Forecast (2033): USD 38.60 billion
. CAGR (2025–2033): 8.10%
. Strong domestic push via Production‐Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and import‐substitution policies
. Expanding API demand across therapy areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, anti‐infectives, and diabetes
. Rising exports, driven by compliance with stringent regulatory norms and growing industrial partnerships
How Is AI Transforming India's API Market?
Digital transformation and manufacturing innovation are driving:
. Efficient, sustainable API production through continuous processing and green chemistry
. Enhanced process control and yields via automation, data analytics, and digital tools
. Expanded development of biotech APIs and biosimilars through intensified R&D efforts
Key Market Trends and Drivers
. Chronic disease burden and healthcare spending boosting API demand across critical therapeutic segments
. Enhanced domestic capacity through PLI and import‐substitution efforts reducing reliance on external supply
. Rising global API exports as firms evolve to meet stringent US and EU regulatory standards
. Growth of biosimilars and biotech-derived APIs opening opportunities in high-value segments
. Technology adoption-incorporating continuous manufacturing, green processes, and analytics-improving operational efficiency
Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market/requestsample
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Drug Type Insights:
-
Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Manufacturer Type Insights:
-
Captive API Manufacturers
Merchant API Manufacturers
-
Innovative Merchant API Manufacturers
Generic Merchant API Manufacturers
Synthesis Type Insights:
-
Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
-
Innovative Synthetic APIs
Generic Synthetic APIs
-
Market by Drug Type
-
Innovative Biotech APIs
Biosimilars
-
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Cytokines
Others
-
Mammalian Expression System
Microbial Expression System
Yeast Expression System
Others
Therapeutic Application Insights:
-
Oncology
Cardiovascular and Respiratory
Diabetes
Central Nervous System Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Others
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Latest Development in Industry
. In September 2024, India's first API fermentation factory in Nalagarh began large‐scale production, delivering up to 400 tons of potassium clavulanate annually and addressing approximately 60% of domestic demand.
. API prices have significantly declined recently, providing much‐needed relief to India's pharmaceutical industry by reducing production costs and stabilizing supply chains.
. Sun Pharma is advancing its mid‐stage trials for the experimental anti‐obesity and type 2 diabetes drug Utreglutide (GL0034), aiming for a global launch and potential partnerships in markets including the U.S. and Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment