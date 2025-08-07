Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Blasts U.S. 25 Percent Tariffs as ‘Unjustified’

India Blasts U.S. 25 Percent Tariffs as ‘Unjustified’


2025-08-07 03:29:48
(MENAFN) India has strongly condemned the U.S. government's decision to impose an extra 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, branding the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." New Delhi vowed to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests in response.

Reacting to the announcement, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep disapproval, stating it was "extremely unfortunate" that Washington opted to escalate tariffs.

"The U.S. has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," said Jaiswal in an official release.

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the imposition of a new 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s ongoing oil trade with Russia. This measure, which raises the total tariff rate to 50 percent, will come into effect on August 27.

The initial 25 percent duty had been introduced in retaliation to India’s tariffs on American exports, marking an escalation in trade tensions between the two countries.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109896861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search